Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan is getting polarized reviews from the audience. While everyone is unanimous that this is one of Deepika Padukone's finest performances, perhaps the best, the story line has met with mixed reactions. Without giving any spoilers, in the movie Deepika Padukone's character Alisha falls in love with the boyfriend of her cousin, Tia (Ananya Panday). Their clandestine love affair continues till things take a very murky thing. In the mix we have dysfunctional family drama, mental health issues and the unbridled quest for materialistic pursuits. While some have found the film dark, edgy and toxic, others feel that it lacked the emotional depth.

Now, in her Insta stories, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance....in the name of millennial/ new age/ urban movies don't sell trash pls...bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can save it...it's a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai." While some might find Kangana Ranaut's comment a little too snide, the movie is indeed getting some extreme reviews.

We can see that Kangana Ranaut has shared a still from an old Bollywood romance. There are many in the audience who do not like the love stories made nowadays. They love what was shown in the 90s. Gehraiyaan is made by Shakun Batra who directed the rather nuanced Kapoor And Sons. There are some aspects of Gehraiyaan that people have not liked. In fact, some have termed it rather depressing. However, there is immense praise coming in for Deepika Padukone for her nuanced and powerhouse performance. The movie also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.