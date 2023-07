Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released yesterday in cinema halls. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead with a supreme supporting cast of Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Choudhary and more. While the film has been getting rave reviews online from the massy entertainment lovers, Kangana Ranaut has been asking for the whereabouts of the nepo gang. She also shared a cryptic note online in which film critics and film analysts have been discussing the hype of films. Read all about it below: Also Read - Saba Azad shares goofy pictures of Hrithik Roshan from their Buenos Aires vacation; has this nickname for the Fighter actor

Kangana Ranaut asks about the nepo gang

Emergency actress Kangana Ranaut took to her official Instagram and shared a note about why is there so much silence online and how come, there are no negative articles about her in the media. Kangana questions about the absence of baseless negative news about her or fake quotes in the media for the audience. There are also no negative or damaging rumours about her upcoming new movies and projects either, Kanagana wonders. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's complaint on Javed Akhtar: Court to proceed for criminal intimidation with sufficient grounds

"Years old films scenes out of content use karke unko sexualise karke mujhe harass bhi nahi kiya jaa raha... itna sannata kyu hai?? Kahi Lanka mein aag toh nahi lag gayi? Koi pata toh karo aaj nepo gang kahan busy hai?" The actress shares and her note on Instagram is going viral in entertainment news right now. Check out the snapshot of Kangana Ranaut's story here: Also Read - Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut on cloud 9 as RRR music director Keeravani praises the film

Trending Now

Did Kangana Ranaut take a jibe at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani?

Just after sharing the above message, Kangana shared a screenshot of two tweets that talk about fake hype around movies created using trade analysts. And in the lower part of the screenshot, there's a tweet from an account that has slammed Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar. Well, Kangana is not the one to mince her words usually, but sometimes she does take subtle jibes too. However, it can't be confirmed. Check out the snapshot of Kangana's second Instagram story here:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks the return of the director Karan after 7 years of wait. On Kangana’s work front, the actress has Emergency up for release alongside, Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline. It is directed by Raghava Lawrence.