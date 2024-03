Kangana Ranaut is back at taking digs at B Town celebs and her latest Instagram stories hint at the same. The actress took her Instagram stories and shared the old interview of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar where she had strongly refused to sing at a wedding despite being offered millions. Kangana compared herself with Lata Mangeshkar and claimed that how she and her have biggest hit songs but they want to earn wealth with integrity amid Bollywood celebs attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony. Also Read - Emraan Hashmi surprised with Kangana Ranaut for starting nepotism debate; says 'she was given centre stage...'

Kangana Ranaut says she wants to earn wealth with integrity

Kangana Ranaut was missing from the Ambani pre-wedding bash and many thought that the diva was not invited, but this latest post of the actress speaks a different story, did Kangana Ranaut refuse to be a part of the Ambani pre-wedding bash and it against her integrity. Kangana Ranaut had recently claimed to be financially unstable as she invested all her wealth in her upcoming film Emergency where she plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

