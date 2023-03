Ever since Kangana Ranaut has waged a war against nepotism, Karan Johar remains in the news. More than often, Kangana Ranaut has targeted Karan Johar whenever she talks about nepotism in the film industry. Recently, the Emergency actress accused Karan Johar after Priyanka Chopra's remark on being cornered in Bollywood went viral. She made some strong comments and called him 'obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person' in a tweet. Now, Karan Johar has made some cryptic posts on Instagram and one wonders if he is taking a dig at Kangana Ranaut and the whole nepotism debate. Also Read - After Priyanka Chopra, Shekhar Suman makes SHOCKING claim about politics in Bollywood; says people ganged up against him, calls them 'gangsters'

On his Insta stories, Karan Johar has made quite a few posts. One of the posts has him saying that the airport is a runway and now it has also become a place for a press conference. He joked that next there could be trailer launch events happening at the airport. This comes after a video of Kangana Ranaut questioning the paps at the airport went viral. In the video, Kangana Ranaut calls the paparazzi 'chalak' and says that she is not asked questions when anything is related to the 'film mafia' but if there is any controversy around her, they shout like anything. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut and more: How celebs reacted to Urfi Javed and her fashion sense

That's not all. In another post made by Karan Johar, he seems to have addressed the nepotism debate. He mentioned that he loved quite a few looks from the latest Dior event but he won't reveal it all. As he stated the reason, he spelled out 'NEPO' in an indirect way. One can see that in the sentence, letters 'N', 'E', 'P', 'O' are capital.

It was on Koffee With Karan that Kangana Ranaut called the filmmaker the flagbearer of nepotism. Since then the debate is on and is in the centre of it. Other stars like and more also come under the radar at times.