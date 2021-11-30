Did Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal go on a secret vacation to UAE just ahead of the rumoured wedding?

The news that is all over headlines is the rumoured wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The two have been together for two years now. The couple who are extremely private as people have not given an official confirmation on the same. Everyday we are hearing stories of how Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara has been booked for the marriage. It seems wedding planners are figuring out every logistic like travelling arrangements of guests to spots where the rituals will be held. Yesterday, Vicky Kaushal was clicked outside the residence of the actress. It seems he is very busy so she has taken charge of all the wedding preparations. Katrina Kaif will most probably wear Sabyasachi for the ceremony. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Guests to gain entry via a SPECIAL code and not their real names? Here's what we know

Now, here is some interesting update. Vicky Kaushal has shared some pics of him enjoying jet-skiing in Abu Dhabi. We can see a hot Vicky driving the water scooter like a pro. It seems he was at the Mangroves National Park. The stud was a guest at the Emirates Palace. It is a throwback picture. With COVID-19 taking over the world, vacations and travelling is something that is being missed a lot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Incidentally, Katrina Kaif also posted pictures from Abu Dhabi where she was invited as a panelist by HSBC. We wonder if the two had gone together for a small break. It seems Vicky Kaushal was also in Dubai some days back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

We do not know if this is the couple's way to tell us that something is indeed coming up for fans. Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi has made a lot of moolah at the box-office. Vicky Kaushal also got a lot of rave reviews for his performance in Sardar Udham. Social media PDA is one of the ways to for modern couples, and let us see if Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal indeed marry!