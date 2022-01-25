Did Katrina Kaif treat fans to unseen pictures from her Maldivian honeymoon with Vicky Kaushal? Here's a fact check

is soaring the temperatures high on the internet ever since she has dropped her gorgeous AF pictures from the Maldives. And the internet can't help buts speculate that- Is is her honeymoon pictures with . As there were strong reports that soon after her wedding with Vicky, the couple flew for a quick honeymoon on their place the Maldives. But this isn't Kat's honeymoon pictures and one can clearly see that. The actress is seen donning a green leafy print shirt with matching shorts, and if you notice there is no mehendi?henna on her hand. So these pictures clearly show that it isn't Katrina's honeymoon pictures. When Kat was back from the honeymoon, she flaunted her Mehendi, sindoor and choodha and gave a major new bride vibe as she pose for the paparazzi along with hubby Vicky Kaushal. In fact, Kat had even dropped a picture during a time of her honeymoon that showed her hand werng choodha and Mehendi. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra to be replaced in Alia Bhatt-Katrina Kaif starrer Jee Le Zara after embracing motherhood?

Katrina is indeed looking breathtakingly beautiful in the pictures. She looks happy and radiant and fans have given the credit to Vicky Kaushal's for her boundless happiness. Haye. Nazar na lage!

Katrina and Vicky got married in December 2021 in Sawai Madhopur Six Senses hotel and their wedding pictures were every bit dreamy. The VicKat's wedding is one of the most highlighted topics of last year. Sharing their wedding pictures the couple share the same caption and wrote, " Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together". And ever since then they visually teat their fans with their lovey dovey pictures by sharing it on the internet.