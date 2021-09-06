The relationship rumours between Tennis legend Leander Paes and actress Kim Sharma have been doing the rounds on social for a quite a long time and while fans were waiting for the duo to make their love official, the has just shared an adorable pic with LP, where we see the former Tennis player gazing at her while Kim is looking at the camera. Sharing this dreamy image, Kim captioned it with a nazar amulet emoji and a couple kissing emoji. Also Read - Kim Sharma's ex Harshvardhan Rane REACTS to her dating rumours with tennis player Leander Paes; here's what he said

The duo sparked the rumours of their affair, when their pics from their Goa holiday went viral and fans were excited to see their close bond. Later, we saw them making several appearances together, which made the speculations more stronger. In the last month, Kim has shared an appreciation post for LP to congratulate him on the 25th anniversary of his Olympic bronze win. She wrote, "Congratulations on 25 years of your Olympic medal champ @leanderpaes #flyingman."

In July, when Kim's ex-boyfriend was asked about the rumoured affair between the actress and the former Tennis player, he told an entertainment portal, "I have no knowledge. It would be respectful if confirmed by them, but if true, that's the hottest couple in town."

On the professional front, Kim Sharma, who made her big Bollywood debut with and starrer Mohabbatein, where she romanced , was last seen in ’s Zindaggi Rocks, which released in 2006. The actress was also seen in a special appearance in SS Rajamouli's 2009 blockbuster, , which featured and in pivotal roles. Her other films include Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Tom, Dick And Harry, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar and others.