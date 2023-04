Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is coming this Eid. 's big budget family masala film is made by Salman Khan Films and directed by Farhad Samji. Now, the writer and filmmaker has been trending on Twitter since a couple of months. But the reason is a very negative one. Fans of have started a campaign to get him removed from . The online campaign have a rather extensive one. The poor reception to Pop Kaun also heightened it. Farhad Samji has been working in the industry for a long time. He is known for his slapstick comedies. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Palak Tiwari does a complete U-Turn on her statement on Salman Khan's diktat on 'attire for women' on sets

FARHAD SAMJI BREAKS HIS SILENCE ON NEGATIVE TREND

Farhad Samji has now broken his silence on the extensive negative trend to have him replaced from Hera Pheri 3. Fans want the OG Priyadarshan to come back in the film, or get someone like . Farhad Samji told Bollywood Hungama that the movie was yet to be announced officially. He asked who were these people who were trending against him. He was quoted as saying, "Secondly, you used two words in your question and I'd like to highlight them – 'unfair' and 'target'." He said that they are trying their best. He said if people had any issues then then they would try to make better films with better comedy lines.

AKSHAY KUMAR FANS REVOLT AGAINST FARHAD SAMJI

Farhad Samji stepped in as the director of (2019) and is the co-writer of 2. He said he has a track record to prove himself. Neeraj Raut who manages a fan club Akkistan said that Farhad's movies did not do any great shakes for the career of Akshay Kumar. He told Hindustan Times, "In fact, it has caused only more damage to his image than do any good." In the past, they have done movies like Entertainment (2014), (2016) and Housefull 4 (2019).

SALMAN KHAN'S COMMENT ON FARHAD SAMJI

A lot will depend on the success of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Farhad Samji said no one needs to worry if one has Salman Khan on board. Then, the superstar teased him saying that if it tanks then he will only say that Salman Khan did not listen to him. The audience was roaring with laughter at the trailer launch hearing this.