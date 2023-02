Prabhas and Kriti Sanon make for another on-screen couple that has created a buzz online for their upcoming movie Adipurush. They will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram and Sita in Om Raut directorial venture which is a retelling of the Hindu Mythological epic, Ramayana. Ever since the Adipurush teaser was dropped by the leading pair, Kriti Sanon and Prabhas have been the centre of attention. And now, recently, Kriti and Prabhas made headlines for their engagement rumours. The reports have been going wild, however, the teams have denied them calling all reports baseless. And now, Kriti Sanon seems to have taken a savage dig at the reports. Also Read - Prabhas and Kriti Sanon getting engaged? Here's the truth

Did Kriti Sanon indirectly SLAM engagement with Prabhas rumours?

While Prabhas is one of the most eligible bachelors in the country, Kriti Sanon is one of the prettiest actresses we have. And since, they both are reportedly single, they have been linked together by the fans. As per the reports, it was said that Kriti and Prabhas will be having their engagement in Maldives next week. Yes, can you believe it? Just recently, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot and now, it was said that the next couple in line is Adipurush costars Prabhas and Kriti. However, Kriti has now taken a jibe at all the rumours it seems.

She shared a quote by Oprah Winfrey which says that expecting people to do what one would do in a situation will only give disappointment. Oprah says that let people be, accept the circumstances and move on. And if one doesn't do that, they are stuck in it which only costs the person their own energy. "Word" Kriti wrote in the stories with a saluting emoticon. Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are buzzing hot in Entertainment News due to their engagement rumours.

Watch Oprah Winfrey's video shared by Kriti Sanon here:

Prabhas' team had denied the reports before calling them baseless. Recently, a source close to Prabhas also shared that it is only a figment of someone's imagination and that they are only friends.