Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan leaves no opportunity to take a dig at Bollywood celebrities. He has his certain favourites whom he keeps targetting. The recent one is Jacqueline Fernandez. The Kick actress is currently in news because of the Sukesh Chandrashekhar controversy. The recent update is that the Enforcement Directorate has attached almost Rs 7 crore worth of assets of the actress in the money laundering case. Now, KRK has taken a dig at her and also commented on her recent charity event. Also Read - Eid 2022: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor and more Bollywood celebs will be celebrating the festival [Exclusive]
KRK took to his Twitter handle and poked fun at Jacqueline by saying that she is doing all the charity work to prove herself as a saint. And that she is following an actor friend's path. He wrote, "Actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s assets have been attached by #ED in money laundering case. So she has suddenly started organising all charity activities to prove that she is a saint. She is following path of her actor friend, who has done the same in the past to fool public." Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to Salman Khan's Tiger 3 – WHOPPING OTT rights of these upcoming Bollywood movies will make your jaw drop
Well, one wonders if KRK is hinting at Salman Khan here as he is known to do a lot of chairty work and is good friends with Jacqueline. The Dabangg actor has always been on the hit list of KRK. In the past, Salman Khan has even filed a case against him. The court had then restrained him from posting anything about Salman Khan. Later, he had taken a U-turn and called the actor as his big brother. He had tweeted, "I request to media to not connect my every Tweet with @BeingSalmanKhan! We might be having little misunderstanding but still he is my big brother. So I am not his enemy neither hate him nor I tweet everything about him only. There are many other actors, I do tweet about them." Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more actors who almost died while shooting for their movies
