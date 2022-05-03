Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan leaves no opportunity to take a dig at Bollywood celebrities. He has his certain favourites whom he keeps targetting. The recent one is . The actress is currently in news because of the Sukesh Chandrashekhar controversy. The recent update is that the Enforcement Directorate has attached almost Rs 7 crore worth of assets of the actress in the money laundering case. Now, KRK has taken a dig at her and also commented on her recent charity event. Also Read - Eid 2022: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor and more Bollywood celebs will be celebrating the festival [Exclusive]

KRK took to his Twitter handle and poked fun at Jacqueline by saying that she is doing all the charity work to prove herself as a saint. And that she is following an actor friend's path. He wrote, "Actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s assets have been attached by #ED in money laundering case. So she has suddenly started organising all charity activities to prove that she is a saint. She is following path of her actor friend, who has done the same in the past to fool public." Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to Salman Khan's Tiger 3 – WHOPPING OTT rights of these upcoming Bollywood movies will make your jaw drop

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s assets have been attached by #ED in money laundering case. So she has suddenly started organising all charity activities to prove that she is a saint. She is following path of her actor friend, who has done the same in the past to fool public.?? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 3, 2022

Well, one wonders if KRK is hinting at here as he is known to do a lot of chairty work and is good friends with Jacqueline. The actor has always been on the hit list of KRK. In the past, Salman Khan has even filed a case against him. The court had then restrained him from posting anything about Salman Khan. Later, he had taken a U-turn and called the actor as his big brother. He had tweeted, "I request to media to not connect my every Tweet with @BeingSalmanKhan! We might be having little misunderstanding but still he is my big brother. So I am not his enemy neither hate him nor I tweet everything about him only. There are many other actors, I do tweet about them." Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more actors who almost died while shooting for their movies