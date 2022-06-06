is one of the most popular actresses. She is also one actress who is targeted regularly by trolls. In a video that is going viral on social media, she is heard saying people to not go and watch films. Some trolls are presenting it as a recent video and are saying that she doesn’t want people to watch her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars . Also Read - The Devotion of Suspect X: Kareena Kapoor Khan catches Vijay Varma reading her messages; here's how he reacted

Now, the video is an old video in which she spoke to Mojo Story. This was after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajut and Kareena was taking about nepotism. She was saying that the audience has made actors like her and no one else. "Aap ja rahe ho humari film dekhne ..toh mat jao," she has said. Her statement was a generic one and not related to Laal Singh Chaddha. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and other celebs look barely recognisable stars

In the interview, she also said that people want to listen to celebs and believe them. She added that celebs are an easy target. Have a look at the video below: Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's holiday villa in the Maldives is worth Rs 18.65 per lakh per night - check Inside Pics

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film’s trailer was released recently during the IPL 2022 final. It received a mixed response from netizens. Sharing the film’s trailer, Kareena had written on Instagram, “A pandemic, two lockdowns, and a baby later... one of my most special films... also because my Jeh baba is very much a part of it (in my tummy) ? Thank you Advait and Aamir for having not just me but the both of us in it... it's something I will cherish forever ♥️ Over to you guys, finally... #LaalSinghChaddha ♥️”

So, are you planning to watch the film? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.