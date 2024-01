Radhika Apte had left everyone shocked recently when she shared a post about her being stuck in an aerobridge. Her post about the incident had gone viral and she had shared about her experience at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. Radhika and the passengers of an Indigo flight to Bhubaneshwar were stuck at the aerobridge from 8.30 am to 12 pm as mentioned by Radhika. She expressed her disappointment and revealed how everyone had to stay for such a long time without loo or having anything to eat or drink. Radhika had shared pictures and videos of people stuck at the aerobridge. Also Read - Radhika Apte gets locked by airline officials at the airport; reveals has no access to water and washroom [Watch Video]

Radhika's post about being stuck in an aerobridge

A part of her post read, "I had to post this! Today morning I had an flight at 8:30. It’s 10:50 now and the flight has still not boarded. BUT the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and LOCKED IT! The passengers with small babies, elderly people have been locked in for over an hour. The security won’t open the doors. The staff has ABSOLUTELY NO CLUE!" Also Read - Katrina Kaif defends Zoya from Tiger 3 after being called just a glamour doll in the Salman Khan starrer

Take a look at Radhika's post here:

She further mentioned about people having no access to the loo and they have to be there till 12 pm. Her post left everyone shocked and many celebrities reacted to it. But, Minissha Lamba who was also in the same flight had a completely different opinion.

Did Minissha Lamba take a dig at Radhika Apte?

She took to her Instagram stories and penned down a note which was different from what Radhika posted about her experience. She wrote, "Every bad consumer experience doesn't have to have a knee-jerk extreme reaction the way todays Indigo flight received. I was on the flight. I was locked up too on the aerobridge for 45 mins. It wasn't intentional from the airlines end. Nor from the airport security."

"It was an evolving situation for which there has been no precendent set. Ground Airline staffers were being verbally abused for a situation they had nothing to do with. And honestly, how bad was the experience really, if one is goofing about, chilling on the floor, taking pictures as if on a picnic?" she added.

Take a look at Minissha's post here:

On the work front, Radhika Apte is seen in Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas. The film released on January 12.