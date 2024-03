Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash has given Bollywood fanatics a memory of a lifetime. Whether it's Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan dancing together on stage, Deepika-Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif posing together, or simply seeing our favourite actors enjoying themselves heartily, the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will always be cherished for the fond memories. However, a recent video has been circulating from the pre-wedding which is sure to surprise you, as in the said video Mukesh Ambani reveals that a renowned Bollywood actor is Anant Ambani's godfather. Also Read - Sara Tendulkar drops pics with Rani Mukerji and mom Anjali Tendulkar; Shubman Gill fans mark attendance in comments

Mukesh Ambani shares that Shah Rukh Khan is Anant Ambani's godfather

In the video below, Mukesh Ambani took everyone by surprise when he introduced Shah Rukh Khan as Anant Ambani's godfather. Mukesh and Nita Ambani were on stage. Mukesh Ambani mentioned that since Anant was a boy, he has a godfather and requested his wife Nita Ambani to call him on stage. Nita Ambani was left surprised and whispered in Mukesh Ambani's ear, which left everyone in splits. Nita Ambani then announced, 'Godfather stage pe aaye'. As soon as Nita announced, Shah Rukh Khan came on stage, eliciting a huge shoutout from the crowd. Check out the video below.

Whether Shah Rukh Khan is indeed Anant Ambani's godfather or if this was just a fun banter of Mukesh Ambani, that's certainly something we are clueless about. However, one thing is for sure: Shah Rukh Khan indeed shares a close bond with the Ambanis. Whether it's weddings, parties, or any festive occasion, not only SRK but his entire family is present at the Ambani gatherings. In fact, speculations are rife that Shah Rukh Khan hasn't charged a single penny to perform at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The fact that Shah Rukh Khan is once again back in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika proves that King Khan indeed shares a special bond with the Ambanis.