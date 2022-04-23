Post pandemic, it appeared that the movies will struggle to create havoc at the box office. However, South biggies like Pushpa: The Rise, RRR and KGF 2 managed to prove it wrong. starrer Pushpa: The Rise set the footfalls flowing and then Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer RRR managed to set the box office on fire. The latest release KGF 2 starring Yash as the lead went on to break several records at the box office and a lot of people are stumped with the success of these films. But seems to have a different opinion. In an interview, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor spoke about recent box office hits and spoke about superficial entertainment. Also Read - KGF 2: Yash responds to Pushpa star Allu Arjun's positive review; showers praise in return

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he spoke about the concept of main leads and stated that it has not changed at all. The actor was quoted saying, "I don't think it's changing...I played lead in Manto too but how many people are there to watch it? I thought after pandemic of two years people might have watched world cinema and there will be a change. But jiss tarah ki picture abhi hit ho rahi hain aisa lagta ke salahiyat gayi tel lene, yaha entertain karo aur superficial level pe entertain karo logo ko (The films that are being hits now, it looks like skills be damned, entertain people on superficial levels)."

Apart from these films, The Kashmir Files too was a commercial success, however, the actor has not spoken about it. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is next to be seen in Heropanti 2 along with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. His character appears to be that of a gangster in the film