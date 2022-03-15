Did Neliima Azeem just confirm son Ishaan Khatter’s relationship with Ananya Panday? Calls her a part of their ‘family circle’

and 's relationship news often manages to create a huge buzz. The couple worked together in Khaali Peeli in 2020 during the pandemic and since then the rumours of their relationship has been doing the rounds. Both Ananya and Ishaan haven't denied being in a relationship and haven't even spoken publicly about it. And now Ishaan's mom Neliima Azeem called Ananya a family member and once again the sparked the conjectures around their relationship. In an interaction with India Today, when asked about her bond with Ananya Neliima said, " She is a part of our inner circle and family circle. She is a good friend of Shahid (Kapoor) and Mira (Rajput). And obviously, she is an important part of Ishaan's life. I would say that they are great buddies and good companions. With his friends also, she fits in very well" Neliima even praised Annaya's acting skills and spoke about her recent release Gehraiyaan, " As far as I am concerned, I think that she always showed talent from the time she came. But with Gehraiyaan, she has come shining through. Not only me but everyone is appreciating her talent and her realistic, intelligent performance. She has been highly appreciated in Gehraiyaan. I am very happy about it." Also Read - From Shahid Kapoor to Naga Chaitanya: 7 handsome hunks who are proud owners of most expensive BMW bikes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@shahidkapoor)

While Ananya's bonding with the Kapoor family at Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash too grabbed a lot of eyeballs as she gelled around with them just like family. Recently in an interaction, Ananya was asked about her relationship states tow which she avoided by saying she cannot hear the question and later answered ' I am happy. Ishaan and Ananya recently made it almost officially by walking together from their New Year vacation. Well, the do look cute together! Also Read - Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and lil AbRam chill in the pool [watch viral video]