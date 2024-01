Few days back, Shruti Haasan hit back at Orry who said on a Reddit chat that she was one of the rudest celebrities he had met. She said that she gives back the same treatment to people that she gets from them. Shruti Haasan said that she does not know who is Orry. Now, a screenshot of an alleged conversation between Palak Tiwari and Orry is doing the rounds on social media. It has got the interest of netizens. It is being said that Orry posted the same on his account. In the conversation, it is alleged that Palak Tiwari and Orry might have had a tiff over some matter. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day.

Is Sara Ali Khan involved in the Orry, Palak Tiwari alleged spat?

In the pic, it looks like Palak Tiwari wanted to apologize to Orry for something. She says she is only apologizing as she has respect for Sara Ali Khan. As we know, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak are supposed to be a couple. They even rang in the New Year 2023 together. Orry is allegedly telling Palak that she does not know how to talk. Netizens on Reddit are wondering what went wrong between them.

A netizen commented, "Palak was spotted with Ibrahim recently. Perhaps something to do with that considering Ibrahim and Sara are siblings and Sara is close to Orry," while another one wrote, "What would be the point? He still posted it. I'd get it if it was leaked and somebody photoshopped it. Genuinely curious, not saying you're wrong."

Netizens slam Orry as entitled brat

Some netizens said that he would never have spoken in such a fashion with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor or Ananya Panday. A person commented, "Tell me the gup please, I really wanna know. P.S: Orry casually posted this since it’s Palak whose mom is a television actress . I am sure he had similar fights with Sara, Ananya etc but he never posted anything negative about them on his official handle! That’s the difference."

Well, years back it was said that Sara Ali Khan was dating Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. He was present for her Diwali bash as well.