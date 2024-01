Fawad Khan, the talented Pakistani actor, made his remarkable Bollywood debut in 2014 with the movie Khoobsurat, starring Sonam Kapoor. His immensely charming personality, subtle acting, and striking looks made him an instant hit, especially among female fans. He then went on to star in Karan Johar's Kapoor and Sons, which again garnered him critical acclaim for his outstanding performance. His last Bollywood appearance was in the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which also featured Ranbir Kapoor. Unfortunately, the URI attack of 2016 led to a ban on Pakistani artists working in India, which forced Fawad to leave Bollywood. In a recent interview, Fawad opened up about his experience working in Bollywood and whether his immense popularity ever posed a threat to Indian actors. Also Read - Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali becomes the biggest cheerleader for Tere Bin co-star Yumna Zaidi ahead of Nayab film release

Fawad Khan on working in Bollywood

Fawad Khan has acted in three Bollywood films so far: Khoobsurat, Kapoor and Sons, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It's safe to say that in his short stint in Bollywood, he became quite popular. Big filmmakers were interested in roping him in for their respective projects. He even had a good lineup of films; however, as he had to leave Bollywood in 2016, those projects never materialized. In a recent interview, Fawad said that he enjoyed his time working in the Bollywood industry. He also stated that when he said yes to Khoobsurat, he didn't think much and just enjoyed the process of being a part of the film. Talking about Kapoor and Sons, Fawad mentioned that being a part of such a film is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and he feels blessed to have been a part of it. Also Read - Breaking: Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan and more Pakistani celebs can now work in Indian movies and series

Fawad Khan on his popularity being a threat to Indian actors

During the same interview, Fawad was asked if he ever felt that his success in Bollywood, which he achieved in a short span of time, was a threat to other Indian actors. Fawad responded by saying that he received a lot of love from Bollywood and its people. His response showed that he is grateful for all the opportunities he received in India. Now that the ban on Pakistani artists is lifted and they are allowed to work in India again, it will be interesting to see if Fawad comes back with a new Bollywood project.