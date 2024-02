Some days back, Poonam Pandey went viral all over social media as news emerged of her demise due to cervical cancer. The reports generated unparalleled curiosity about her. But the fact that there was no trace of her mortal remains, medical report or confirmation from family, made people wonder if it was true. Later, she clarified that she is indeed alive. The actress got flak even from her celeb friends who said that her stunt was in poor taste. The only one to come out in her support was Ram Gopal Varma. The filmmaker said she made more Indians google up on the diseases than any other promotional campaign.

Faizan Ansari files case on Poonam Pandey and her ex-husband Sam Bombay

Faizan Ansari who has filed cases on Asim Riaz and Sana Raees Khan in the past, has now filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay. He has claimed that the estranged couple played with the emotions of millions of cancer patients, survivors and their relatives. The statement of Ansari reads: Poonam Pandey and her husband, Sam Bombay conspired to stage her death, making a mockery of a serious illness like cancer. Poonam Pandey orchestrated this stunt for her personal publicity, betraying the trust of millions of Indians and the entire Bollywood industry.

Sam Bombay's comment on Poonam Pandey's demise

After the news of her demise came out, Sam Bombay said he did not feel any pain or sense of loss. He said he thought it was impossible that he would feel nothing. He was quoted as saying, "Why do I feel nothing? Because when you're connected, you feel everything. I think about her (Poonam Pandey) every day. And, I pray for her every day. If something was wrong, I'd know." He also praised his wife saying that years later people would remember her as someone who was a trailblazer.