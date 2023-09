Priyanka Chopra was excited for cousin sister Parineeti Chopra's wedding and did all the big sister duties at the engagement of the actress and mentioned she cannot wait for the wedding, but however, Priyanka missed the wedding and broke the promise that she made to her little sister as she had asked her to do bridesmaid duties when Priyanka congratulated her on the engagement. Parineeti had responded to the wish of elder sister Priyanka Chopra's congratulatory message and mentioned how she needed to gear up for the bridesmaid duties. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra calls sister Parineeti Chopra the most beautiful bride ever; has this special message for Raghav Chadha

It has been reported that Priyanka Chopra couldn't attend the wedding owing to her prior professional commitments and some personal matters inside the Jonas family; hence, she sent all the love to her sister and even wished her all the happiness for her big day. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Most gorgeous FIRST PICS of Bollywood celebrity couples

Also Read - Madhu Chopra reveals real reason why Priyanka Chopra went missing from Parineeti wedding

Trending Now

The insider reveals that Parineeti was a little sad for not seeing her sister Priyanka at the wedding as it was her big day, but she totally understands the reason for her miss. Priyanka and Parineeti are the most popular Chopra sisters in the town, and fans were definitely waiting for Priyanka to come to India to attend the wedding and show off some super glamorous avatars.

While fans are eagerly waiting for Parineeti and Raghav to share their wedding pictures online as the pheras are done and they are all set for the reception night. Parineeti and Raghav Chaddha first look as husband and wife is winning hearts, and the actress looked every bit ethereal for her wedding reception look as she donned as a newlywed from Sindoor, Chooda, and Mehendi, while Raghav wore a black tuxedo, and they both looked the perfect match made in heaven. Parineeti has yet to share her wedding pictures, and fans are waiting with their breaths to catch a glimpse of the actress as a bride.