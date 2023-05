, our globe-trotting desi diva is making headlines all over the world. She was seen with the global ambassadors of Bulgari, Zendaya, and Blackpink rapper Lisa at the event in Venice, Italy. The actress chose a magenta coloured skirt and top from the House Of Sohee. Priyanka Chopra was seen seated with Zendaya and Anne Hathaway at the event. The pics have gone viral. Priyanka Chopra headed to London after attending the engagement of and Raghav Chadha. After that, she made this trip to Venice. Everyone is talking about how hard she is working to establish her career in the West. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra stuns in rose red ensemble at Bvlgari event in Venice; shares stage with Anne Hathway, Zendaya, Blackpink's Lisa and more

Now, a video has been shared on Reddit. In the clip it looks like Priyanka Chopra walked towards Anne Hathaway to hug her but the actress did not notice her. People are having mixed reactions on the same. In fact, some feel that they might have interacted before so she did not greet the Citadel actress. But some people have left mean comments for Anne Hathaway. Take a look... Also Read - Priyanka Chopra shares she did not watch Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer RRR; netizens troll her 'Didn't she host a screening?'

Most netizens have said that no drama should be created on the video as the two ladies were talking nicely here. They said that people are reading too much into things. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding details: Here's when and where the couple will get married [Exclusive]

It really looks like people are making a mountain out of a molehill. Anne Hathaway has the reputation of being one of the sweetest stars in the West. Priyanka Chopra's Citadel is making waves on the OTT circuit. Her next project is with and John Cena. The filming will begin soon. Love Again tanked at the box office. While her projects might not have raked in the moolah, the actress is making noise for her interviews and stunning red carpet looks all over.

Priyanka Chopra was in India for the promotions of Citadel with Richard Madden. The show is directed by the Russo Brothers. It is coming on Amazon Prime.