The Ambani family is winning hearts by the day. While the majority knew them as India's richest tycoons, social media has given desis glimpses on how family-oriented they are. People are particularly gaga over how Mukesh Ambani loves both his bahus like his daughters. The videos with the grandkids are also getting millions of views. Now, a fan page of Isha Ambani has pinpointed how Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant were both seen in diamond heart-shaped earrings. It is very much possible that both have separate pairs of the same but if they indeed shared then it is too cute. Take a look at the pic... Also Read - From Mukesh Ambani to Isha Ambani, education qualifications of Ambani family members

The Ambani family was present in full strength for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Radhika Merchant for one of her photoshoots wore a printed blue and white dress. The dress was a corset top with a skirt. The makeup of the young lady was subtle. Beautiful glossy lips, blushed cheeks and winged eyes made her look enchanting. She is seen in the same heart shaped diamond earrings as her would-be Nanad.

The engagement of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant happened some months back. She got a royal welcome at the Ambani home complete with Gujarati Hindu traditions. Radhika Merchant was seen playing with the twin babies of Isha Ambani, Aadiya and Krishna. Radhika's father is business tycoon Viren Merchant. He is the owner of Encore Healthcare Ltd.

Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal. She lives in India and the US. The Ambani family has been in the news non-stop. Shloka Mehta became a mother for the second time as she delivered a baby girl whom they have named Veda. If the sisters-in-law did indeed share the earrings, it is proof that normal desis can relate to them in some level.