Radhika Merchant's emotional speech for Anant Ambani won the internet over and they declared her as the perfect partner for the youngest Ambani boy. After few days after the pre-wedding bash, the video of Radhika's speech went viral and the netizens could not help but be aghast with the uncanny resemblance between the speech of Radhika and a Hollywood film. The speech's words to word the same and it is claimed that Radhika was inspired by this movie and hence she chose to put this particular dialogue in her speech for her would-be beloved husband Anant. Also Read - Is this how Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar got an invite for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre wedding party?

Talking about the speech, well it's no harm in getting inspired by movies and imbibing in your personal life. Do you agree? One user commented, "notice anant Ambani's reaction or the lack of it. there is no love in those words. They arent sharing vows or feelings, but making speeches." Another user commented, "But did she ever claim to have written on her own??????". One more user said, "She gave that speech with all her heart & pure feeling for her loved ones which matters more.". Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others didn’t charge a single penny to perform at the Ambani pre-wedding

Radhika and Anant invited their family and friends and all the B Town celebrities including the Hollywood sensation Rihanna to celebrate them at Jamnagar, their pictures and videos sent the fans into a meltdown. Instagram crashed down and it showed the real power of the Ambanis. Anant and Radhika will be reportedly tying the knot on July 12, 2024, and if the pre-wedding bash was so grand then you can only imagine how the Ambani wedding is going to be. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Mukesh Ambani wipes a tear seeing Radhika Merchant and his son; Nita Ambani holds him [Watch Video]