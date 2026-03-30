Did Ram Charan's Peddi face another delay? RRR star's film likely to be postponed as Dhanush’s Kara eyes solo release

Ram Charan's much-awaited film Peddi might face a delay once again due to multiple reasons and Dhanush's Kara might get the benefit of the delay. Read on to know more.

Telugu star Ram Charan's much-awaited film Peddi might face a delay once again. The film was earlier scheduled to release on March 27, 2026, but the date was later changed to April 30. Now, according to new reports, the release of the film can be moved forward again. Though an official announcement is yet to be made by the makers, continuous reports indicate that the audience might have to wait a little longer for the film.

Why is Ram Charan’s film Peddi delayed?

According to reports by 123Telugu, a major portion of the film is yet to be shot. A special song to be filmed on Ram Charan is yet to be shot. Apart from this, some important scenes have also been left incomplete. Due to these reasons, the post-production work is also not being completed. Hence, the film's release has been pushed back. If this happens, it will be the third time that the film's release will be postponed.

Another reason for the film's delay is Ram Charan's injury. He suffered a minor injury near his eye while doing an action scene during the shoot. After this, he had to undergo a small medical procedure and had to stop shooting for some time. Although he has now resumed work, the interruption has affected the film's schedule.

Dhnaush’s Kara gets the release date

If the release of Peddi is postponed, the date of April 30 will be empty with no release. In such a situation, Dhanush's film Kara can get a solo release. This is considered to be a big thing in terms of the box office, because releasing without any big film clash gives the film a chance to get more screens and better collections.

All about Peddi: Cast and Budget

The film is being made on a huge budget of Rs 300 crore. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film has music by A. R. Rahman. This is Janhvi Kapoor's second film in Telugu. She made her debut with Devara: Part 1, which starred Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, and others.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Siddharth Malhotra, which showed decent box office performance, whereas Ram Charan was last seen in Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani. The film was released in 2025. However, it was widely considered a box office flop.

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