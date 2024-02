Ranbir Kapoor has been making news everyday. The young superstar was present at the Lokmat Maharashtrian Of The Year award, which was also graced by Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal. Ranbir Kapoor is a close friend of Anant Ambani, who is the elder son of Mukesh Ambani. When he was giving his speech he spoke about how Mukesh Ambani had been an inspiration in his life. When he was on stage, Ranbir Kapoor said, "I have three simple goals in life. My first goal is to do meaningful work with humility. I took a lot of inspiration from Mukesh bhai (brother), who has always told me, ‘Keep your head down and continue to work. Don’t take success to your head and failure to your heart'." Also Read - Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar take inspiration from Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding; here's how

Netizens dig out old clipping where Ranbir Kapoor spoke about Ranbir Kapoor

Now, Redditors have dragged out one old clipping where Ranbir Kapoor discussed the same things. He had attributed them to his dad, late Rishi Kapoor. While what Ranbir spoke of was quite simple, it has got people talking. The fact that he also addressed Mukesh Ambani as Bhai has amused people. Take a look at some of the reactions... Also Read - Animal actress Triptii Dimri grabs number one spot on IMDb’s popular celebrities list for Valentine’s Week

