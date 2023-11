Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are currently on toes promoting their upcoming film Animal. The movie is slated to release on December 1, 2023. The trailer of Animal that stars Bobby Deol as the villain was released yesterday by the makers. As the trailer went viral on social media, netizens declared that it is one of the most interesting and intriguing trailers of recent times. Fans are totally in love with dark and edgy character played by Ranbir Kapoor. As both the stars are promoting the film, they recently appeared on the show titled Unstoppable with NBK. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor inks Raha's name; Top 10 celebrities who've flaunted their tattoos in public

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor appeared as guests on the talk show Unstoppable with NBK that is hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna. Amidst the chit chat, Vijay Deverakonda also became a part of the promotions. Here's how. During a fun segment, Rashmika Mandanna was asked to chose between the posters of Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ranbir Kapoor featuring Animal. Now, there have been reports suggesting that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are a couple. So Ranbir Kapoor teased Rashmika Mandanna stating that she should pick who she believes is a better actor, her 'reel hero' or her 'real hero'. Also Read - Animal: Ranbir Kapoor calls the film with Rashmika Mandanna an 'adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'; here's why

That's not all, a call was also made to Vijay Deverakonda. When Sandeep Reddy Vanga called, Vijay Deverakonda did not answer the call so Ranbir teased that it should be Rashmika who should call him. When Rashmika tried even then Vijay did not answer. However, the Arjun Reddy star returned the call to Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Vijay Deverakonda was asked who he loves and he cheekily said that he loves Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Further Ranbir Kapoor also shared a fun anecdote about Rashmika and Vijay. He said that Sandeep Reddy Vanga first met Rashmika Mandanna at a party that was held at Vijay Deverakonda's terrace.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor's video from the show below:

All about Animal

The movie that is releasing on December 1 is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios. The movie features Anil Kapoor as Ranbir Kapoor's father. The movie is about a son's love for his father that gets covered in layers of revenge, anger and more.