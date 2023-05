Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are said to be the newest couples in town. Aditya and Ananya have been grabbing headlines for their relationship rumours ever since Ananya confessed on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan that she finds Aditya hot. And since then they have been spotted at various public events and parties together. Ananya and Aditya walked the ramp together as well which just fueled their rumours of budding romance. And now, Ranbir Kapoor has seemingly confirmed the relationship between the duo. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor shares he gave break-up advise to friends in unhappy relationships, 'But I have not...'

Ranbir Kapoor hints at Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday's budding romance

Ranbir Kapoor appeared on Awkward Interview with Netflix for the promotion of his first film of 2023, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, that was released on Netflix a couple of days ago. Ranbir was interviewed by Aishwarya for the same. The show is named Awkward Interview and hence, it could get as awkward as there is to be. Aishwarya confessed to being in love with Aditya Roy Kapur and went on to add that they both got married for a brief period of time. Ranbir called up Aditya who played along and ascertained Aishwarya's claims. Later, Aishwarya asks Ranbir if he will now invite her to his New Year's Eve parties, knowing that Aditya will also be there.

Ranbir says that Aditya is always there and adds that he is not sure if he wants to be in the same room with her. Ranbir says that Aditya is just being polite with her and then adds, "I know he likes a girl starting with the letter A," leaving an awkward silence between them. It is quite funny. So, when Ranbir said that Aditya likes a girl with the initials A, did he mean Ananya Panday? Well, of late he is only linked to Ananya.

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor hinting at Aditya and Ananya's relationship here:



Ananya on Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar had asked Ananya if she dated her Liger co-star , but Ananya denied it. Karan then dropped a googly asking her 'what was brewing between her and Aditya. She went speechless. Ananya revealed in the same episode that her newest crush is Aditya Roy Kapur. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana told an entertainment news portal that her daughter is single.