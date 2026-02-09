Did Ranveer Singh pay Rs 40 crore to EXIT Don 3? Reports claim Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment has…

Farhan Akhtar's much-awaited film Don 3 was announced in 2023, featuring Ranveer Singh as the lead but the actor later left the project due to creative differences. Now, reports claim that he has to pay compensation for the loss.

Farhan Akhtar’s much-awaited film Don 3 was announced in 2023. According to reports, after Ranveer Singh's exit from the film, the production house Excel Entertainment has suffered a huge financial loss. Regarding the same loss, now a situation of confrontation has arisen between the two sides regarding the compensation of about Rs 40 crore. However, no official confirmation has been made in this regard so far.

Why did Ranveer Singh leave Don 3?

Ranveer Singh, who is gearing up for the sequel Dhurandhar 2 after the success of Dhurandhar which released in December 2025, was signed for Don 3 in 2023. However, the film's shooting got delayed, leading to speculations that the project might be postponed. Later, there were reports that Ranveer Singh walked out of the film due to creative differences.

Will Ranveer Singh pay compensation to leave Don 3?

According to reports by Variety India, Ranveer's exit cost Excel Entertainment a lot in terms of development costs, planning, scheduling and pre-production preparations. It is being said that after starting the preparation of the film, many departments had to stop and some heads of departments were asked to look for other projects. Based on this, the production house believes that Ranveer Singh should compensate for this loss.

What is Ranveer Singh’s story of leaving Don 3?

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, has denied the reports. According to the report, the actor said that he left the film because he was not satisfied with the script. "Ranveer claims he left the project because he wasn’t happy with the script. He kept asking for changes to be made and didn’t like what the final draft read. Excel, on the other hand, claims that they went ahead with pre-production only after Singh gave his go ahead," reads the report.

The Producers Guild of India (PGI) had to intervene in the matter. It is being said that recently a meeting between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment was held for about two hours, but no concrete result could be achieved. Both sides seemed to be blaming each other. At the moment, there is no official statement from Ranveer Singh or Excel Entertainment on this controversy.

