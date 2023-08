Ranveer Singh has just delivered a hit in the form of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He shared the screen space with Alia Bhatt in the film helmed by Karan Johar. While everyone is talking about the film's success, an old video of Ranveer Singh has resurfaced on the web. He is talking about actors taking additional credits for polishing and revising dialogues in the film. He said that sometimes he writes his own lines in the film or tweaks them a little. In the interview, he mentions that he does not like taking credit for improvising the dialogues unlike many other actors. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's film becomes highest grossing Indian rom-com worldwide

Now, is this a dig at Kangana Ranaut?

The video has Ranveer Singh talking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and mentioning that Karan Johar offered to give him additional dialogue credits. But he refused. Ranveer Singh says, "But I was like 'No no I don’t want that'. It’s our (actors') responsibility to take something and better it. If you can’t, what are you doing there. So, I don’t want any additional dialogue credit. I know there are some actors who have taken it, but this is not my style." The clip is on Reddit and users are wondering if it is a dig at Kangana Ranaut. The video itself was shared with the title, 'Is he shading Kangu? Or somebody else?' A lot of users commented on it and some even defended Kangana Ranaut. Also Read - Deepika Padukone stops the paparazzi from clicking her pictures at a fashion show; says, 'Yaha allowed nahi' [WATCH]

Check out Ranveer Singh's video below:

Check out how users reacted to the video:

Upcoming projects

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut's next film is Emergency. She will be seen as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. The teaser left many shocked over her transformation. Apart from this, she also has Tejas in her kitty. She plays an Air Force Officer in this one. Kangana Ranaut also has Chandramukhi 2 that is helmed by Raghava Lawrence.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 look here:

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh now has Don 3 in his kitty. The announcement was recently made. He has taken over from Shah Rukh Khan to take the franchise forward. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.