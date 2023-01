Rohit Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan are a dream director-actor duo for fans, they came for the first time together with Chennai Express in 2013 and created fireworks at the box office and now almost after 10 long years Rohit Shetty’s this post sparks speculations of him reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for Chennai Express 2. The filmmaker who is shooting for Indian Police Force along with Sidharth Malhotra posted a picture of a train sequence in the web series and mentioned how it reminded him of Chennai Express days and now fans cannot contain their excitement as they feel the filmmaker is hinting at the sequel of the film. One user commented, " Oh yes..Chennai Express..uff whatta movie it is!!. Another user said, "Yeah! I got the Chennai Express vibes just by seeing it! Even before reading the caption...". Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Suhana Khan-Shanaya Kapoor party with Kendall Jenner, Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan to skip The Kapil Sharma Show and more

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback with Pathaan has been leaving fans to go gaga as there is an insane number of requests for the first-day first show and this has bought a lot of happiness and positivity in the industry. The superstar is waiting for January 25, 2023, to witness his stardom all over again as the cinema lovers want to see their KING Khan shine on the big screen after the wait of 4 long years.

Shah Rukh Khan has also signed a Rajkummar Hirani film Dunki alongside , he will also be seen in an out-and-out actioner Jawaan with Nayanthara. And now fans feel that it is the right time for him to sign a Rohit Shetty film. And if that will happen, it will be no less than a festival celebration for fans. Rohit Shetty is known to wok with his actors again and now after this web series with Sidharth, he will start working with in Singham 3.