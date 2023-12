Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen at Mumbai airport with their kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan on Sunday. The family was seen leaving for a long vacation. But, a clip of annoyed Saif arguing with one of his male staff is going viral on social media. In the video, Saif was seen putting his hand on the man’s shoulder while asking several questions. Kareena who had walked ahead inside the airport with her two kids had to come back after seeing her husband having an intense conversation. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Kajol orders Kareena Kapoor Khan to ‘shut up’ after she calls her the worst….

Saif seemingly argued with his staff at the Mumbai airport about a bag and netizens bashed him for his behaviour. They even called Saif's alleged rude behaviour with his employee. The video has been shared on all accounts and is going viral.

As the video was shared on the paparazzi account, it gained a lot of views. Netizens even recalled an old incident and wrote, 'There was this other incident where he threatened to slap his driver if he didn’t roll the window up… it went viral too'. Saif got slammed as netizens said that there is a time and place for reprimanding.

Well, Saif, Kareena along with their kids are all set to enjoy their Christmas vacation. The two got married in 2012.

On the work front, Kareena is all set for her upcoming film Singham Again. She also has The Crew with Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in her kitty. The movie will be releasing next year and is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Rhea Kapoor. Kareena was appreciated for her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan which is available on Netflix.