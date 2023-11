Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash was attended by a number of celebs from Bollywood. The one who made maximum noise was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The Ponniyin Selvan actress made a solo entry sans Aaradhya Bachchan. Dressed in a red sharara set with a hot pink dupatta, she looked great. Even Salman Khan was present at the event. Now, a paparazzi shared a video of a woman in a red kurta hugging Salman Khan at the do. Many wondered if it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The video has become a topic of discussion on sites like Reddit. This is one video on Reddit which everyone seems to be talking about. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiranjeevi to team up for a fantasy film with a huge budget? Fans share excitement on social media

This is the image of a woman in red that is making news. It is not Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The woman is wearing a red suit with golden prints. It is the sister of Sooraj Pancholi. Her name is Sana Pancholi. While some even said it is Ekta Kapoor but the TV czarina was in a hot pink suit at the do. It was reported that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a quick exit as she did not wish to bump into her ex-beau.

Salman Khan is waiting for the release of Tiger 3. The movie is seeing terrific advance sales for a movie coming out on Diwali. Salman Khan had delivered a blockbuster with Prem Ratan Dhan Payo on the festive day years ago. That movie made above Rs 300 crores globally. However, this time the comparisons are with Jawan and Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan has raised the benchmark for all the stars of Bollywood. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also been a part of one of the biggest Tamil movies of the year, Ponniyin Selvan 2. Rumors are rife that she is soon signing a movie with Chiranjeevi which is a fantasy drama.