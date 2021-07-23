Did Salman Khan just confirm Dabangg 4? Here's what we know

has many hit franchises in his name. The top ones being Tiger and . While we are all waiting for Tiger 3 to hit the screens soon, here's some news over the fourth instalment of Dabangg. The film that launched into Bollywood has had three successful runs at the box office, and now, there is a buzz around its fourth instalment. It is all thanks to Salman Khan that fans are already eager to know about Dabangg 4. Also Read - Giorgia Andriani in HOT SHORTS is sure to break the hotness barometer beyond repair – view pics

Mr Khan appeared on brother 's talk show Pinch 2. He was the first guest on the show and spoke as candidly as he could. Host Arbaaz Khan asked him which one is his favourite Dabangg - 1,2,3 or 4? Salman Khan said 4. Over this, Arbaaz Khan laughed and said that the actor just confirmed the next instalment of the hit franchise. Well, whether he indeed confirmed Dabangg 4 or not is something we will get to know only when he announces it for real.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan also reacted to a troll who stated that he has a wife and child in Dubai. To this, the actor said, "These people are well-informed. Yeh bifizool ki baatein hai (This is nonsense). I don't know who they are talking about. Do they think that I'll respond to them saying that I don't have a wife, I live in Hindustan, in Galaxy Apartments, with my father living above me? This is something that everyone in India knows."

Currently, Salman Khan has Tiger 3 in his kitty. It stars along with him. He also has Antim: The Final Truth set to release soon. Later, he will start work on Kabhi Eid Kabi Diwali. He will also be hosting Bigg Boss 15.