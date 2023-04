Salman Khan is the most eligible bachelor in the tinsel town, but it seems like not now. Well, the actor himself has dropped a strong hint of not being single anymore and being in a relationship with someone special as he refuses to admit that he is a Bhai of entire India. As part of a recent press conference for the Aws show, Salman Khan was asked about the constant ant threats, and the journalist mentioned how he is the Bhai of the entire nation. Before she could complete her question, Salman Khan interfered and said that he isn't the Bhai of everyone, but also someone's Jaan, especially. The actor even smartly promoted his next release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Also Read - 68th Filmfare Awards 2023: Superstar Salman Khan sets the stage on fire, arriving in style for event press conference [Watch Video]

Watch the video of Salman Khan dropping the major hint of NOT being single anymore.

Having said that, we wonder who the special one is. Salman Khan was recently alleged to be in a relationship with his Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star . It was reported that Salman and Pooja have created such a strong bond that they will keep it pure, and their closeness only hints that they are very much together. In fact, there is also a strong buzz that Pooja has signed another film with Salman Khan, and that is 2, and that she has replaced in the film.

Salman Khan has been linked with a lot of actresses in his lifetime, but his relationship rumours with Bollywood actress grabbed the maximum attention, and till date their bond is something that you cannot stop admiring. Salman and Katrina will be seen closer in Tiger 3, and fans cannot wait to witness this action thriller. After a long time, fans will once again see the romance between Tiger and Zoya, and this time, Pathan actor Shah Rukh Khan too will make a special appearance in the film.