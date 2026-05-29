Did Salman Khan play CUPID to end Don 3 controversy? Actor reportedly speaks to Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar, urges them to reconcile

Amid the growing Don 3 controversy, Salman Khan has reportedly stepped in to mediate between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar, urging both sides to resolve their differences peacefully and save the project.

Salman Khan reportedly intervened and requested Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh to settle their dispute over Don 3. The Bollywood actor requested both sides to settle their differences peacefully during a recent conversation. Salman requested that the two continue working on the project as a single industry.

Salman Khan became a mediator between Ranveer and Farhan?

“Salman Khan is fond of Ranveer Singh, and is equally fond of the Akhtars too. He picked up the call on both the stakeholders, and has asked them to resolve their issues without hurting the future of their respective projects. He explained to Farhan about creative differences being a common thing in the industry for decades, and he also had a long chat with Ranveer, understanding his stance. He is playing the cupid to ensure that no one feels sabotaged," a source cited by Bollywood Hungama claimed.

According to reports, Salman has also requested that Ranveer and Farhan resolve their issues without the help of a third party or a film organisation.

What is Don 3 controversy?

The disagreement between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar over Don 3 has snowballed into one of the biggest controversies in Bollywood this year. What began as a quiet casting change has now escalated into a full-blown dispute involving legal demands and industry backlash.

According to multiple reports, Ranveer reportedly walked out of the film due to creative differences. He was said to be keen on a much darker, more aggressive version of Don- with stronger language and intense violence- while Farhan Akhtar wanted to stick closer to the original vision of the franchise. There were also murmurs that Ranveer was frustrated with the repeated delays and the fact that the final script was never locked.

Farhan Akhtar approached FWICE

After his exit, Farhan Akhtar approached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). On May 25, the powerful film body issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer, effectively asking its members not to work with him until the matter is resolved. The federation claimed that the actor failed to respond to multiple requests to appear in person and explain his side of the story.

Excel Entertainment, the production house backing Don 3, has also demanded Rs 45 crore from Ranveer as compensation for pre-production expenses.

Ranveer Singh's spokesperson issues statement

In response, Ranveer’s spokesperson issued a statement saying the actor does not wish to fuel further speculation. The statement added that such professional disagreements are best handled privately between the parties involved, rather than being played out in public.

The entire episode has left the industry divided, with many surprised at how quickly things escalated between two prominent figures who had earlier shared a good working relationship. As of now, the future of Don 3 and Ranveer’s involvement in other big projects remains uncertain.

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