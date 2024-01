Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s personal life is something that often leaves the fans curious. The actress has been open about everything and anything when it comes to her personal life as he feels her fans deserve to know a lot about her as they invest too much of their time in her life. Samantha’s marriage and her divorce from Naga Chaitanya is one of the most talked about topics online, the ex couple have moved on but their fans haven't. And once again one statement of Samantha has been connected with the ex Chay. Also Read - Fashion trends 2024: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more actresses raise the bar

Samantha asked her fans about one of the biggest bloopers of their life and one Oscar-worthy moment, "If personal growth had a highlight reel, what would be the ‘blooper’ you laugh about now, and what’s the ‘Oscar-worthy’ moment where you nailed a major life lesson". Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Here's how much South Indian celebs charge for an Instagram post

Later Samantha wrote about how she was influenced by her partner and many thought that she was hinting about her ex-husband Chay, and regrets getting married. She replied, "Perhaps the most significant mistake was my failure to understand my own likes and dislikes, as they were constantly influenced by the partner I had during that period. On the other hand, my moment of immense personal growth occurred when I recognised that even during the most difficult times, there was a valuable lesson to be learnt."

This statement went viral and this only shows that the interest in Samantha's life is only growing each day.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation with a mutual statement that read, "After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship."

