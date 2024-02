Sandeep Reddy Vanga is trending ever since the trailer of Animal. After the movie made close to Rs 1,000 crores, he has been doing a number of interviews. The filmmaker's comments too are going viral. The latest has been in the reported tussle between Kiran Rao and him. The maker of Laapataa Ladies in an interview said that films glorifying stalking of women is passed off as romance. She also said that she saw one of India's biggest films where a man delicately strips off a female warrior of her agency. It should be noted that Kiran Rao did not mention names like Kabir Singh or Baahubali One. But the filmmaker reacted after news headlines carried names of the above films. He said that Aamir Khan had made romantic film like Dil where the heroine is called a 'Khamba'. Also Read - Animal: Kangana Ranaut doesn't want Sandeep Reddy Vanga to offer her any roles; says 'Your alpha male heroes...'

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga felt 'bad' with Javed Akhtar's remarks; makes shocking comment on Farhan Akhtar's Mirzapur

Kiran Rao's response to Sandeep Reddy Vanga

The filmmaker said that if he has an issue he should address it with Aamir Khan. She also referred to him as Mr Reddy which people was way more civil than the terms used by Sandeep Reddy Vanga for her. The filmmaker called her 'Us Aurat' and 'superstar's ex-wife'. Now, Kiran Rao said that she did not take the name of any films so why did Sandeep Reddy Vanga assume that she was talking about him. Also Read - Animal maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals why he wouldn't have cast Ranbir Kapoor in Kabir Singh

Trending Now

We neither our Director Mr @imvangasandeep are making any assumptions Miss @ikiranrao !

It’s a fact reported by a very big media channel. Article Link ??https://t.co/dLKVn5pPO4 pic.twitter.com/lJcLHmHwGJ — Animal The Film (@AnimalTheFilm) February 5, 2024

Many feel that Sandeep Reddy Vanga should not have reacted in this manner. His film is a big success and that speaks for itself. Many have trolled him saying that he knows how to non-stop be in the news.

Big budget kalesh between Vanga and Kiran Rao ? pic.twitter.com/Ka7t8mWMCB — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) February 6, 2024

Bang on Kiran Rao?. He must be crying now. Even behaving like a crying baby. Vanga gets offended by every small thing. He is so arrogant and his language is so abusive. He started criticizing entire Bollywood after achieving success and recognition here. https://t.co/109SMiT0QD — अपना Bollywood? (@Apna_Bollywood) February 6, 2024

Now lets watch what Kiran Rao said and settle this Vanga discourse from my end phewww The whole dayyy i saw this man on my TL — Saniya Pathaan ? (@saaniisweet_2) February 5, 2024

Kiran Rao ko bhi Tod dega vanga Next interview me ? pic.twitter.com/wIviBKY5Cz — Rolex Sir (@bazz_ball) February 5, 2024

It looks like this matter is not going to end soon. With Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Animal producers interviews happening social media has become a buzzing place.