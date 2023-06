has been making news for two big reasons. The macho man of the 90s will be seen in Thalapathy Vijay's film Leo. He is the main antagonist. At the same time, he has made a big investment in the alcohol start up Cartel and Bros. In the middle of all this, netizens have noticed something. On Reddit, a person posted that Sanjay Dutt has started following porn actress Lisa Ann. Netizens discussed this on social media on Reddit. The 51 year old actress has spent two decades in the adult entertainment industry. She is also known as a radio host. Also Read - When seeing Sanjay Dutt in handcuffs shook something inside Sunil Dutt, changing him forever

People were quick to notice. Some even asked if there were other Bollywood stars who openly followed adult entertainment actress. Lisa Ann has millions of followers the world over. She is considered as the GOAT. This is what some netizens said on seeing this...

A person said that Sanjay Dutt had seen so much notoriety in his life that it did not matter what people felt or assumed about it. Others said that even Mimoh had posted a picture with Kayden Kross on his Instagram handle.

Lisa Ann is loved by adult entertainment audience the world over. She started off her career as a stripper. She confessed that she has had flings with a number of sportspersons in her career. As we know, the adult entertainment industry is huge in the US. The lady is known for her impersonations of Sarah Palin. In fact, those videos went viral. Lisa Ann is also a huge lover of basketball and football. A player once reached out to her on social media.

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in . He played the tyrannical and blood-thirsty collector. The look was trolled as he was seen with a Tripund Tilak. They felt it was against Hindu sentiments. Lokesh Kanagaraj plans to present Sanjay Dutt in a menacing never seen before avatar. We know that his charisma and machismo is matched only by a few in the industry. Sanjay Dutt is truly someone who has mastered the art of not giving a damn.