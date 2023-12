Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor were the guests on Koffee With Karan 8. The two spoke about a number of things including their lady loves, Ananya Panday and Malaika Arora. However, the episode did not generate any enthusiasm on social media. Only fans of Aditya Roy Kapur gushed about how good he looked on the show. Now, Sanjay Gupta has put out a post on X asking how people can watch same people season after season answering similar questions. He said it was just juvenile. Netizens believe the comment was on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8. Take a look at Sanjay Gupta's post on X... Also Read - KWK 8: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora ready to take the next step in their relationship?

Amazing how people find the same dumb star interviews entertaining every season.

It’s fukn juvenile. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) December 13, 2023

While he has not mentioned anyone directly, fans believe it is an indirect dig at the episode of the two hunks. Arjun Kapoor also spoke about his box office failures on the show. This is how netizens reacted on the comment...

?- thinking the same last evening, also honestly, its not the 'star i/w' one's goes for ... in say KwK and his movies, he creates a vibe thats at ease and certain "i also want" value that noone else seems to get, its a great looking plate handed down to you and - its sticky. — Prasanna Sundaram (@dishooom) December 14, 2023

Exactly same what i felt — wonder woman (@Samurai30777034) December 13, 2023

No Body watch that Cutting chai season . Its all pet media hype. You cant even tolerate for 2 Mins Bas yahi dekho kon kitna fenkta hai — Once In A Blue Moon (@rofl_Jagira) December 13, 2023

Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar's show losing sheen

Koffee With Karan 8 has not made much news this year. The first episode featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh generated the most hullabaloo. This is because of the fact that the actress said that she had been dating casually when she was with the actor. The other episode had got some eyeballs was the one with Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan.