Sara Ali Khan is all over the news for her latest podcast interview. The Kedarnath actress was recently featured on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast and her statements on her career, trolling and the lowest and the worst phase of her life have become the talk of the town. Sara Ali Khan's statements often make headlines and this time, she has opened up about her personal life a little more which has left fans in shock. The Simmba actress opened up on her break-up which has been linked with Kartik Aaryan and the string of flops.

Did Sara Ali Khan just hint at her break-up with Kartik Aaryan?

Entertainment News is full of updates about Sara Ali Khan and her interview with Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps. In the interview podcast, Sara talked about the worst phase of her life which was in 2020. The actress called it a very bad year and didn't seem to want to talk about it. Sara said that most of it is on the internet already. Sara was asked about her thoughts on the same to which the actress said that the trolling and all seem trivial and incidental that the fact that it all actually happened. She talked about being heartbroken and having a 'jwalamukhi' inside her that the things on the internet didn't really matter.

Sara Ali Khan talked about how 2020 got progressively worse. When asked about her break-up, Sara is heard saying that it started with that and then it got worse. Well, about that time itself, there were strong rumours about Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan dating each other. Love Aaj Kal was released in February of that year and before the release itself, there were rumours about their break-up as well. Loev Aaj Kal was a big dud and Coolie No 1 which was released following the same was also panned by critics and fans.



Karan Johar had revealed Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan's relationship

Well, until last year, neither Sara Ali Khan nor Kartik Aaryan confirmed their relationship. They didn't directly talk about it but there were some hints. It was last year that Karan Johar confirmed their relationship on his show. As per reports, Sara was miffed with Karan for the same. Later, in an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Karan said that he is not making it up and that everyone knows about their relationship.

A couple of weeks ago, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's pics from Udaipur went viral.