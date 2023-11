Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill are one of the fave rumoured couples of Indian media. But the two have not been spotted together much except for a few occasions. Today, Sara Tendulkar was seen in the city. As we know, the Indian cricket team is now in Mumbai for their next match. A paparazzi video claimed that Sara Tendulkar quietly met Shubman Gill. But the star batsman can be seen nowhere in the video. Well, she was seen outside the apartment of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra. She might have gone for some Diwali festivities or maybe to discuss a film. There are some rumours of her wanting to pursue a career in the movies. Also Read - After Rashmika Mandanna, morphed pic of Sara Tendulkar hugging Shubman Gill grabs attention

Netizens troll the Shubman Gill angle

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Shubman Gill has never confirmed that he is dating the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar. In the last episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Karan Johar asked Sara Ali Khan about the star player. She said the media was assuming the wrong Sara. Also, in an interview UAE player Chirag Suri kind of confirmed that Shubman Gill is not single, and he is in a relationship with Sara Tendulkar. But here, it does not look like the two had a secret meeting. Also Read - World Cup 2023: Sara Tendulkar cheers for Shubman Gill at IND vs BAN match; netizen asks if Sachin Tendulkar said yes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Trending Now

Sara Tendulkar is the elder child of Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar. She has studied medicine from the UK. She is also viral all over social media for her gorgeous looks. Many are speculating if she will make a debut as a Bollywood actress. Shubman Gill is the ODI batsman of the year with a number of superb knocks. Clips of Sara looking disappointed as his wicket fell in last match went viral all over. Netizens are just waiting a confirmation from the horse's mouth.