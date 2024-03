Shah Rukh Khan has been making headlines ever since his idly remark at Ram Charan by calling him on the stage at the Ambani bash. The superstar is getting bashed by the RRR star fans for his remark and are calling it extremely disrespectful. Ram Charan's makeup artist Zeba Haasan Zaidi too expressed her disappointment over SRK's remark and claimed of walked out after the idly remark of the superstar at Ram Charan. Also Read - Nayanthara patches up with hubby Vignesh Shivan after dropping a cryptic post that started her divorce rumours?

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ram Charan’s THIS team member walked out of Ambani wedding bash after Shah Rukh Khan’s idly remark on the RRR star

But did SRK actually disrespect Ram Charan?

Shah Rukh Khan shares a great bond with the RRR star and their camaraderie is loved by the fans. In fact the mutual admiration they both share for each other is admirable. Then the question of disrespecting Ram doesn't come. So why did SRK made the idli remark, well if you are an ardent fan of the superstar then you will know he actually said the dialogue from his film One 2 Ka Four. Also Read - Don 3: Kiara Advani charging a BOMB for Ranveer Singh film?

Trending Now

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan

There are strong claims that SRK didn't disrespect Ram and it was all in jest and hope the controversy comes to an end. Shah Rukh Khan insisted Ram Charan come on stage and show them the steps of Naatu Naatu and the visual of seeing the three Khans follow and groove along with Ram was a visual treat.