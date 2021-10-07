This is indeed a tough time for the Khan household. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has been in the custody of the NCB since Saturday. Today, his legal counsel represented by Satish Maneshinde is seeking his release. Shah Rukh Khan has gone for the hearing along with his manager, Pooja Dadlani. The superstar also reportedly cancelled an ad shoot with Ajay Devgn as he was stressed out. Now, a video has gone viral where people are claiming that Shah Rukh Khan met his son outside the NCB Killa Court and gave him a brief hug. We can see a young man in a blue jacket like Aryan Khan is wearing in the pics. A man who looks like the star is seen hugging him. Also Read - Aryan Khan asks for bail; lawyer argues, 'Aryan was not interrogated for two nights, why is custodial interrogation required now?'

But it looks like it is someone else. Shah Rukh Khan apparently spoke to Aryan Khan for a couple of minutes on the phone. It seems the star kid broke down inconsolably. This is what has been reported in the media. However, the video is a fake one. The person in the video is Ibrahim who looks a lot like Shah Rukh Khan. A lot of reports are doing the rounds. Some say that Aryan Khan allegedly confessed that he has been doing drugs since four years. Also Read - Angry netizens BRUTALLY slam Aryan Khan after they spot Shah Rukh Khan's son laughing while being escorted in a police car

Superstar Hrithik Roshan penned a long note in his support today. It reads, "Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough." Also Read - Aryan Khan looks pensive as NCB takes him Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to court; will he come home today? – view pics