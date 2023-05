is known for his love for his fans. Today, he was seen at the airport at 5 am along with his manager Pooja Dadlani. A person jumped in to take a picture with the Pathaan star. In the video, that has gone viral, it looks like he pushed the hand of the person. The mobile phone falls on the ground. The video has shocked netizens. While many said that people need to understand that celebrities too are human, others said he should have behaved in a manner that befits his stature. As we know, he is famous for his grace and warmth with fans. Also Read - World Press Freedom Day: Bollywood stars who have played journalist in movies

Now, fans have shared one video which looks kind of different. We can see that Shah Rukh Khan was waving to some of his fans who were standing at the back. In between, the guy comes with the cell phone and his hand hits the phone. Hence, it falls down. Well, it was a small space and Shah Rukh Khan made a speedy exit. His bodyguard Ravi was not with him. Nowadays, actors have become careful. fans are worried as the superstar has got death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang.

Reality Check : King Khan never pushed any one, he just went on to wave back to the fans! ❤️ #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/H71IKv8c4O — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) May 3, 2023

In the mean time, fans are upset with Red Chillies Entertainment for the lack of promotions of Jawan. As we know, the locked date is June 2, 2023. Many are saying that it could be pushed to June 29 with Adipurush coming earlier. But Jawan is the hottest property for Bollywood right now. It is a pan-India film. Fans feel how will the producers pull off a June 2 release if there is not even a teaser coming out soon. The next two days are crucial for fans who have been waiting with a lot of patience. Shah Rukh Khan also has Dunki lined up for release this year. It is a December 2023 film with .