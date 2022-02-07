Did Shah Rukh Khan spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains? Here's a FACT CHECK for all the confused netizens out there

Video of Shah Rukh Khan making a dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral is going VIRAL. While he blew the air to ward off the evil after finishing the dua which is a common practice in Islam, many netizens are wondering if he spit on Lata Didi's mortal remains.