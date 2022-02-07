Did Shah Rukh Khan spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains? Here's a FACT CHECK for all the confused netizens out there

making a dua at 's funeral video is going VIRAL. While he blew the air to ward off the evil after finishing the dua which is a common practice in Islam, many netizens are wondering if the actor spit on Lata Didi's mortal remains. However that isn't the truth, if you see the video carefully, the superstar is blowing the air to ward off the evil spirit and not spitting. While there is a huge debate whether SRK spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains, there are some aware netizens who are even sharing video clips from Shah Rukh Khan's film My Name is Khan where he is seen performing the same dua for his and 's son in the film. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande BRUTALLY trolled for posting a video on Bijlee Bijlee on day of Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Have a look at how netizens are defending their superstar.

Srk did not spit, he blew to ward off evil for Lataji as per his religion & if people read more like I did, they would understand. As for can Hindus pray at funeral of someone from a Muslim faith, then the answer is Yes.

Because, I have & no one had a problem with it.

Fringe targetting @iamsrk by falsely accusing him of spitting at #LataMangeshkar Ji’s funeral should be ashamed of themselves. He prayed & blew on her mortal remains for protection & blessings in her onward journey. Such communal filth has no place in a country like ours ???? pic.twitter.com/xLcaQPu1g8 — (@ashokepandit) February 6, 2022

SRK didn't spit there. He blew, which is a common practice in Islam. Muslims do blow air from their mouth after reciting Ayats from Holy Quran. RWs are making issue out of nothing that too in the death of an eminent personality. #LataMangeshkar#ShivajiPark#ShahRukhKhan — Rio the Gökbörü (@RedRanger3000) February 6, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan reading a dua and blowing on Lata ji’s mortal remains for protection and blessings in the next life. Cannot comprehend the level of bitterness of those saying he is spitting. pic.twitter.com/JkCTcesl86 — Samina ✨ (@SRKsSamina_) February 6, 2022

Fortunately, many are hailing Shah Rukh Khan and calling his gesture the best example of secular India. There is no one like Shah Rukh Khan and there will never be one like him, fans feel. There is also a picture of Shah Rukh with his manager Pooja Dadlani, which is going viral from Lata Mangeshkar's last rites. While the Pathan star has his hands up and open in dua, Pooja has her hands folded while praying for Lata Tai to rest in peace. We are glad that for the number of ignorant and hateful netizens who are talking about Shah Rukh spitting (how would one do that?), there is an equal, if not more, number of netizens who know the meaning and what is special about Shah Rukh's gesture.