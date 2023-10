One of Shahid Kapoor's interviews has been going viral on social media. He is in conversation with Anupama Chopra. He spoke about how his wife Mira Rajput has influenced his career. He said that she was adamant that he pick up the role of Kabir Singh, which resurrected his career, which was down with a number of flops. He also spoke about how his wife advises him to work with people who match his energy. Shahid Kapoor said that one worked in a film for almost a year, and the vibes of the set affected a person. He said that even though he was a professional, as a human, it is easy to get affected. Also Read - Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani perform together at an event in Doha, fans want them together in a movie

Did he take a jibe at Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone?

Shahid Kapoor did not take the name of the Padmavaat couple but somehow people concluded that he was mentioning about them. There were rumours on how Shahid Kapoor was unhappy on the sets of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, and felt unhappy that his scenes were chopped off. Though he had a small role, people liked him immensely. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had also delivered memorable performances in the film. Also Read - Sequel to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor's Jab We Met in the works? Imtiaz Ali breaks silence

Angry fans of Deepika Padukone have slammed him. They said the actress was the only one promoting the film when it faced hate from extremists. They said none of the two male actors were anywhere to show solidarity with her. Shahid Kapoor has been termed as an insecure loser by fans of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Take a look at some of the reactions.... Also Read - Dunki star Taapsee Pannu, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and more Bollywood stars at Aman Gill's wedding party

#ShahidKapoor shading & exposing the negativity of that couple has to be the best thing i saw in on internet recently. pic.twitter.com/qtJAiQLW7m — saurabh (@Saurabhhh_) October 8, 2023

Insecurity at its peak lol no matter how much u play victim card u can never be themhttps://t.co/9qDA8nYZlf — D? (@SubhaKiDhoop) October 8, 2023

What happened on Padmavat set will always remain MYSTERY to me , because not once or twice , Shahid literally shade SLB , R.S & D.P five six times. — R.R (@Rabbaniraza727) October 8, 2023

He could be talking abt @KanganaTeam as well. He was very vocal abt how much they didn’t get along. Even during press for Rangoon it was tense. — narbir gosal (@narbir_gosal) October 8, 2023

Then go and bash the handle , why insult Shahid? It shows how insecure and loser Deepika fans are. — Nijhum (@NijhumRati) October 8, 2023

Ranveer and shahid were hiding behind deepika when all the riots started with their balls hidden in their butts. Deepika's name was used to sell tickets and for that too they hid behind her ...balless shahid and nanga punga veer https://t.co/VfIii0RXTp — VAMPIREHUNT (@TarVampirehunt) October 8, 2023

Deepika Padukone has one of the strongest fan bases on social media. These days fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are in constant fan wars.