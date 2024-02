Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor recently bumped into each other at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024, where Bebo chose to avoid Shahid and not have any eye-to-eye contact with him. This gesture of the Crew actress towards Shahid left many shocked and their shippers heartbroken. But this is a fact of life, and the fans have to accept that Aditya and Geet can never be one in real life. As the video of Kareena ignoring Shahid went viral online, this video of the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor has resurfaced on the internet where he reacts to the question of being ignored by Bebo at some award function during Udta Punjab release. Also Read - Did you know, Shahid Kapoor was the first choice for Rang De Basanti; the actor reveals why he turned down the Aamir Khan starrer

Watch the old video of Shahid Kapoor reacting to being ignored by Kareena Kapoor Khan at an event

Watch the video of Kareena Kapoor Khan ignoring Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor in this video is seen answering a Journo who straight up asked him the question of being ignored by Bebo. The question is about the time of the trailer launch where Alia Bhatt stood in the middle and Shahid and Bebo chose to not get clicked together. He said,” If I and Kareena would take a picture together, people would only focus on that and the purpose of promoting the film would be ignored completely". Shahid is seen defending his action at that time. Alia Bhatt who was present with Shahid at the same event lauded for the star.

Shahid and Kareena have moved on in their lives and it's time that even fans should move on. But the question of at least being cordial or just greeting your ex has arisen especially after the ignorance viral video. Well, the answer is it depends on each his win, some may want and some may want, and both should be respected for it.