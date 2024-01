Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding with Nupur Shikhare has been the talk of the town for days. Ira and Nupur dated each other for a while before making a decision to spend the rest of their lives together. It was a familial affair which took place on 3rd January 2024. Nupur Shikhare's wedding attire made plenty of headlines and got a wide variety of reactions and even trolling. And now, it seems, Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal has also taken a dig at his look.

Did Anupam Mittal take a dig at Nupur Shikhare's wedding attire?

Shark Tank India Judge Anupam Mittal has shared a video on his official Instagram handle and it is going viral online right now. Anupam is seen working out in wedding attire. Yes, you read that right. From a sherwani to the pheta/ sehra (read turban), Anupam is all dressed for the occasion. He wrote in the caption, "Shaadi Hai, Taiyaar Ho Kar Aaiye," dropped a bodybuilding and a face with rolling eyes emotion.

Watch the video of Anupam Mittal working out here:

Reactions to Anupam Mittal's video:

Anupam Mittal's video has got some hilarious reactions. Some called it a chance pe dance to some claimed that finally Nupur's wedding clothes had been found. It is truly hilarious to read. We have jotted down some comments just for you all. Check them out here:

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding

Aamir Khan was one emotional father. Before the wedding, Aamir had expressed how everyone was worried about him crying throughout the wedding and was making preparations and plans for his emotional breakdown. Well, Aamir was one happy father at the wedding. He posed for the paparazzi wearing a kurta and dhoti. Also present at the event were Reena Dutta, Junaid Khan, the bride's family. Kiran Rao and Azad Rao Khan also joined hem for the family pictures.

Talking about the wedding, Ira Khan wore a velvet choli and doti which she teamed with two sheer netted dupattas. One formed a veil and one was stylised as a drape. Whatever the reaction, Ira looked gorgeous. Nupur later joined them all in a bandh-gala outfit.