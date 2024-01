Shehnaaz Gill just dropped a romantic picture with Bollywood's most loved singer Guru Randhawa but what is grabbing eyeballs is the caption of the picture and many speculate that is a subtle hint by the actress of being in a relationship with the singer. Shehnaaz and Guru's chemistry has been creating quite a stir online and this new album Sunrise is all about their unrequited love story. But as they were shooting for the song, Sana and Guru became good friends, and their outings often made headlines. Shehnaaz's post reads, "This is just not a Song, it’s a beautiful feeling that we cherish together ♥️♥️.Thank you to one and all, for loving us together… after moonrise, there’s always a Sunrise! #Sunrise. @gururandhawa full video out on 8th jan 2024 …happy new year".

Shehnaaz Gill shared a post with Guru Randhawa and mentioned that it's not only the song but the beautiful feeling they cherish together.

Shehnaaz Gill will be seen working with Guru for the second time and the fans love their chemistry together and wonder if something is brewing between them. And this post of Sana hints they have come a long way.

Shehnaaz Gill gained fame with her appearance in the Bigg Boss 13 show and gained popularity due hi her innocence and genuineness. Her kind heart and humour made people fall in love with her. Along with that her chemistry and bonding with Sidharth Shukla were loved by fans. They were the unique couple in the house, and even after coming from the house Sana and Sid were inseparable until fate decided.

Shehnaaz Gill has moved on but deep down fans cannot disconnect her from the late actor Sidharth Shukla.

