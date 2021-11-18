Did Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra visit Himachal Pradesh's Baglamukhi Temple for THIS special reason?

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty made their first appearance as a couple for the first time after the porn racket controversy some days back. Both of them visited the famous Baglamukhi Temple in Himachal Pradesh. It is close to the town of Dharamshala. Shilpa Shetty was clicked at the airport flying to Himachal Pradesh but no one managed to get them together in Mumbai. Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty were seen in matching yellow outfits as they visited the temple. Well, the goddess Baglamukhi is also known as Maa Pitambara and she is shown wearing yellow. This is why devotees come to her temple dressed in yellow clothes. Sweets like besan ka laddoo are offered to her. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan and more: These face swap pictures of Bollywood couples are funny AF – view pics

The goddess Baglamukhi is part of the Mahavidyas. She is someone who is also known as Pitambaradevi, Shatrubuddhivinashini and Brahmastra Roopini . The temple of Maa Baglamukhi in Himachal Pradesh is visited by many across India. It is believed that she gives people respite from their enemies. Another interesting fact is that people who are burdened with legal cases also seek her benevolence. Other famous Indian personalities like former President Pranab Mukherjee and late PM Indira Gandhi have also visited this temple for blessings. It is said that Indira Gandhi prayed here after her loss in the elections in 1977. After that, she again won the elections and became the PM in 1980. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa's engagement party, Raj Kundra - Shilpa Shetty get embroiled in cheating case, Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's celebrations and more

People who are closely associated with the temple say famous people come there to do havans. This is done to seek protection from evil-minded rivals, legal cases and even relief from black magic. Maa Baglamukhi is considered as very powerful being part of the Tantric goddesses pantheon. The goddess is associated with the heron, which is the bird of infinite wisdom. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have gone through a lot in the past few months. The couple were on a high professionally when the scandal hit them. Being religious, it is obvious that they dedicated to seek blessings from Maa Baglamukhi who is considered so powerful and benevolent. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty REACTS to cheating case filed against her and husband Raj Kundra for Rs 1.51 crore – read official statement