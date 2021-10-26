Did Shilpa Shetty fulfill her 'mannat' for Raj Kundra's bail by shaving her head off in an undercut?

A few days ago, left her fans jaw-dropped after she decided to get a bold undercut. Showing off her undercut, Shilpa had added that it took a lot of gumption to get the new haircut. However, if a report in Pinkvilla is to be believed, Shilpa shaved her head off partially to fulfill her 'mannat' for Raj Kundra's bail. And now that Raj is back, the family is recovering by treating themselves to a much-needed vacation to Alibaug. Also Read - Before Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Bollywood celebs had boycotted and distanced themselves from THESE stars - check out shocking list

Raj Kundra had secured bail on September 20 at a surety of Rs 50,000 after spending 60 days in jail. Shilpa Shetty also resumed work and got back to the judges panel of Super Dancer: Chapter 4.

In her cryptic post, Shilpa had shared a quote from author Carl Bard that read, "Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending." The page ended with two lines: "I don't have to be defined by things I've done in the past. I can make the future what I want it to be".

As a supplementary charge sheet was filed against Raj recently, Shilpa had gone to Vaishno Devi. Earlier, in August, Shilpa had posted a quote from author Sophia Loren, which read, "Mistakes are part of dues one makes for a full life."

A few days ago, Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra's lawyer warned actress and adult content creator Sherlyn Chopra of slapping her with a defamation case. It was reported that Sherlyn along with her advocate had reached Juhu Police Station to lodge a fresh complaint against Raj Kundra related to non-payment of work. She also said that she will call for a press conference to share the details of the case. The couple have now slapped Sherlyn with Rs 50 crore defamation case for levelling false allegations against them.